Chandigarh tricity records three deaths, 67 fresh Covid cases

Chandigarh reported 29 cases, followed by 20 in Panchkula and 18 in Mohali

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Panchkula, Chandigarh and Mohali recorded a death each on Saturday, while 67 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Chandigarh reported 29 cases, followed by 20 in Panchkula and 18 in Mohali.

An 83-year-old man from Sector 51 died, taking the toll to 319 in Chandigarh, which has recorded 19,865 cases so far. With the PGIMER clearing the backlog of 188 samples, 37 more positive cases were added to the UT’s tally.

Meanwhile, 117 patients were discharged, taking the number of those recovered to 19,226 and active cases to 320.



In Panchkula, a 76-year-old woman from Sector 11 died, taking the district’s toll to 144.

The fresh cases took the total to 10,027 and included two CRPF personnel. As many as 9,714 patients have recovered, 144 have died and 169 are still undergoing treatment.

In Mohali, 18,257 people have tested positive so far, of whom 343 have died and 1,040 are still undergoing treatment. With 33 patients being discharged on Saturday, the number of those cured has reached 16,874.

