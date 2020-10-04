Chandigarh tricity’s daily Covid count drops below 200

With only 184 people testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, the number of fresh cases recorded in the tricity dropped below 200 for the first time since mid-August.

It was on August 8 when this grim milestone was breached for the first time, with 209 people testing positive. In the following days, the numbers kept fluctuating and the 300-mark was crossed on August 19. The surge continued in the following weeks and reached its peak on September 13, which witnessed 865 fresh cases.

Since then the pandemic has shown a downward trend, though deaths due to that mid-September surge continue, with five recorded on Sunday as well.

At 85, Chandigarh recorded the maximum number of cases on Sunday, followed by 67 in Mohali and 32 in Panchkula. While one patient succumbed in Mohali, taking the district’s death toll to 200, Chandigarh and Panchkula recorded two casualties each.

The tricity’s tally is inching towards 30,000, with 29,566 people tested positive so far, of whom 3,871 (13.1%) are still not discharged. As many as 467 patients have died while 25,228 have been cured so far, making it a fatality rate of 1.6% and recovery rate of 85.3%.

DSP tests +ve in Chandigarh

Deputy superintendent of police Jaswinder Singh is among 85 people who tested positive in Chandigarh on Sunday. The total stands at 12,445, of which 1,673 cases are active.

Meanwhile, 202 patients were discharged, taking the number of those cured to 10,598.

The death toll rose to 174, as an 87-year-old woman from Sector 19 and a 67-year-old man from Manimajra succumbed. Both had comorbidities.

To ensure the downward trend of infections continues, the Chandigarh administration has decided to conduct surprise raids at pubs and discotheques after receiving reports of social-distancing norms being flouted at such establishments, posing risk of community spread.

Death toll reaches 200 in Mohali

With a 66-year-old man from Sialba Majri, who was also suffering from diabetes and hypertension, succumbing after testing positive for Covid-19, the death toll reached 200 in Mohali district.

For the second consecutive day, the district recorded less than 100 fresh cases, with only 67 people testing positive on Sunday.

The total stands at 10,900, of which 1,537 cases remain active. As many as 9,163 patients have been cured, including 216 discharged on Sunday.

Two health workers +ve in Panchkula

In Panchkula district, a 11-month-old girl from Sector 26 and a four-year-old girl from Sector 12 are among 32 people who tested positive, taking the total to 6,221.

Meanwhile, the number of health workers who have caught the virus in the district reached 127, with two more testing positive on Sunday.

Those who died include a 34-year-old man from Rattewali who was suffering from diabetes and a 61-year-old man from Sector 12 who had hypertension.

The toll has reached 93, while 5,467 patients have been cured so far, leaving 661 cases still active.