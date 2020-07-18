Chandigarh tricity sees highest jump of 88 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours

As many as 9,318 people are under home quarantine across Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula. (HT File Photo)

With 88 new cases, tricity recorded the highest-ever jump in Covid-19 infections on Friday.

These include 11 ITBP personnel in Panchkula, two bankers in Mohali, a Kharar civil hospital staffer and a policeman in Chandigarh.

Panchkula saw the most cases at 43, while Chandigarh confirmed 25 cases and Mohali 20.

Since the very first case on March 18, the tricity’s Covid count has soared to 1,392 in four months. It was on July 23 last when 66 cases, the highest till then, including 31 in Mohali, 29 in Chandigarh and six in Panchkula, were reported.

July 23 also saw Mohali and Chandigarh recording the highest-ever cases at 31 and 29, respectively.

HIGHEST ACTIVE CASES IN CHANDIGARH

With 25 new Covid-19 infections on Friday, the number of active cases in Chandigarh, at 169, climbed to the highest since the outbreak of the novel virus. Just two weeks ago on July 2, the city had only 53 active cases.

UT had last recorded the most active cases, at 153, on May 13.

In all, the city has reported 660 cases so far, of which 480 have recovered and 11 have succumbed to the infection.

SPIKE OF 43 CASES IN PANCHKULA

Panchkula district saw the most number of Covid-19 cases within 24 hours with 43 fresh infections, taking the tally to 240.

This comes after 24 cases on Wednesday and 19 on Thursday, a sudden spurt in cases.

“Some ITBP and CRPF people are quarantined after coming back from home and are being found positive,” said Dr Jasjeet Kaur, civil surgeon, Panchkula.

Friday also saw 12 more ITBP personnel contracting the infection, among the total 43 cases.

The district now has 108 active cases, with 131 patients recovering and one succumbing to the virus.

KHARAR CIVIL HOSPITAL SEALED AS RECEPTIONIST TESTS POSITIVE

The Kharar civil hospital was sealed on Friday after a 52-year-old female receptionist tested positive for Covid-19. She was among the 20 fresh cases confirmed in Mohali district, where the total cases now stand at 492.

A private bank in Dera Bassi and a public bank in Zirakpur were also sealed after their two staffers were found positive. The 25-year-old woman works as a cashier with the private bank, while the 43-year-old old is a manager at the latter.

Also, 16 patients were discharged from hospital on Friday, bringing down the active patients in the district to 173.

Of the total 492 cases in the district, 310 have recovered and nine have died.