Chandigarh: Truck driver thrashed over petty issue

Chandigarh: Truck driver thrashed over petty issue

The victim was taken to GMCH, Sector 32 for treatment.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 22:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A truck driver was thrashed by a group of men near Ram Darbar on Friday. The victim, identified as Harender Pal, is working as a driver with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the city-based laboratory Defence Institute of High Altitude Research (DIHAR) near 3BRD Air force Station, Chandigarh.

In his complaint to the police, Harender said that he was going to drop labourers and when he reached near Ram Darbar, he found two men standing in the middle of the road. As he told them to move aside, the duo landed in a duel and started thrashing Harender. Soon, some more persons gathered and started thrashing the victim, who got severely injured in the attack. The accused then fled the spot. Harender was taken to GMCH, Sector 32 for treatment.

Based on his complaint, a case under Sections 323, 341, 332, 353 and 427 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sector 31 police station. No arrests have been made so far.

