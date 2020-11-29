Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh turns colder than Shimla

Chandigarh turns colder than Shimla

Minimum temperature drops to 8.7°C, lower than that in Shimla

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 00:24 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Mercury dropped to 8.7°C in early hours in Chandigarh, lower than minimum temperature of 9.2°C recorded in Shimla on Saturday. However, at 25.1°C, maximum temperature in the City Beautiful was higher than Shimla’s 18.9°C

“After the recent snowfall in Himachal Pradesh, cold winds blowing down from the hills are cooling Chandigarh. Moisture content in Shimla was on the higher side than in Chandigarh, where the sky was clear,” said Surender Paul, director, India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh.

Hazy conditions can be expected in the city in the next few days and humidity will stay on the higher side. Mist can form in open areas, especially during the morning and evening. Chances of the air quality becoming poorer will also rise in such conditions, said Paul. In the next three days, maximum temperature will remain around 24-25°C and minimum temperature will be around 9-11°C.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Hyderabad under new Nizam, time to end it, says Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 22:48 IST
SII to apply for emergency authorisation of Covid-19 vaccine in 2 weeks
Nov 28, 2020 20:43 IST
‘His state ranks 28 on development’: KCR jabs CM Yogi Adityanath
Nov 28, 2020 21:48 IST
India, Maldives, Sri Lanka to step up intelligence-sharing to fight terror
Nov 28, 2020 23:23 IST

latest news

‘Verify allegations of CRZ violations at Juhu for VBSL’
Nov 29, 2020 00:43 IST
Chandigarh’s new traffic SSP to join within a week
Nov 29, 2020 00:39 IST
Youth held for killing one, injuring another in Panchkula’s Rajiv Colony
Nov 29, 2020 00:38 IST
Artist in viral ‘vibing cat’ meme creates rendition of Kaliyon Ka Chaman
Nov 29, 2020 00:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.