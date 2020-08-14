Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: Two years after murder of 4-year-old daughter, family gets ₹10 lakh compensation

Chandigarh: Two years after murder of 4-year-old daughter, family gets ₹10 lakh compensation

In August 2019, a district court had awarded Kamlesh “life imprisonment till natural death” who was found guilty of “cold-blooded murder”.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 01:40 IST

By Tanbir Dhaliwal, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Two years after a four-year-old girl was murdered by a labourer who held a grudge against the toddler’s father, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has awarded ₹10 lakh as compensation to the victim’s family.

The convict, Kamlesh, who lived in the Labour Colony in Industrial Area, Phase 1, was neighbours with the victim’s family. Envious of her father’s samosa stall, he had slashed the baby’s throat with a sickle in full public view on February 25, 2018.

In August 2019, a district court had awarded Kamlesh “life imprisonment till natural death” who was found guilty of “cold-blooded murder”. The court had also recommended providing compensation to the family.

On Thursday, the family was called and the compensation amount was awarded by chief judicial magistrate-cum-secretary, DSLA, Chandigarh, Ashok Kumar Mann as part of the Victim Assistance Scheme, 2012.



“It was recommended by the court that the file regarding compensation be forwarded to the legal services authority. It was received by DLSA on August 11 and today, the compensation was awarded,” Mann said.

The Punjab and Haryana high Court judge and executive chairman of SLSA, Chandigarh, justice Jaswant Singh, had given directions that in cases where the court had recommended compensation to the victim/kin, there should be no delay in doing so.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SDPI role under scanner: Minister
Aug 14, 2020 02:47 IST
One killed, 5 hurt after portion of building collapses at Mumbai
Aug 14, 2020 02:44 IST
SC to pronounce its verdict in Prashant Bhushan contempt case today
Aug 14, 2020 02:38 IST
5 NIA officers get home min’s medal for excellence
Aug 14, 2020 02:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.