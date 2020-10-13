Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh University filed most patents in 2018-19: Report

Chandigarh University filed most patents in 2018-19: Report

Mohali’s Gharuan-based Chandigarh University has emerged as the top varsity in India which filed the highest number of patents in a year, its management said on Tuesday. The...

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 00:56 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The university had filed 336 patents in a year, according to the annual rankings for 2018-19 recently released by the office of controller general of patents, designs and trademarks. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Mohali’s Gharuan-based Chandigarh University has emerged as the top varsity in India which filed the highest number of patents in a year, its management said on Tuesday.

The university had filed 336 patents in a year, according to the annual rankings for 2018-19 recently released by the office of controller general of patents, designs and trademarks. The university has filed 779 patents so far.

CU announced that as per the Intellectual Property India’s annual report, in the overall patent filing category, 27 IITs have collectively filed 557 patents and are leading the table. However, with 336 patents in a year, Chandigarh University, Gharuan, has emerged as the leading stand-alone institution to file highest number of patents, followed by Tata Consultancy Services with 239 applications, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research with 202 applications and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited with 173 applications.

CU chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu said, “Since its inception, Chandigarh University has given research and innovation top priority and to inculcate the spirit of doing research, the university has earmarked an annual budget of ₹6.5 crore.”



“The university has set up more than 30 industry-sponsored R&D labs and 14 centres of excellence where experts from industry are directly working with students on real-time projects to develop futuristic products, technologies and services that can help society and mankind,” he added.

CU’s dean research, Dr Sanjeet said, “The highest number of patents have been filed in the field of product manufacturing (203), which is followed by information technology (148), domestic category which comprises health and hygiene, human safety, and appliances (113), and automation (85).”

“The university had established 50 core research groups consisting of 1,500 students and faculty members who had contributed in filing 336 patents. Continuing its pace and exemplary performance in the field of research and innovation, 443 new patents have been filed till date in 2019-20, thus taking the total number of patent applications filed by the university to 779,” the dean research added.

