Chandigarh University student receives highest package of ₹35 lakh per annum

Mayunk Partap Singh, 22, a computer science engineering student of Chandigarh University, has bagged the highest package of Rs 35 lakh ($48,000) per annum in the placement drive conducted by the varsity. He has been placed in US-based company, Arcesium.

Details of the drive were released by the university on Wednesday, according to which the average package for engineering students is Rs 7.5 lakh per annum and for MBS students is Rs 7 lakh per annum.

According to the university, more than 350 core engineering branch companies have hired students from CU during the 2020 placement season.

Chancellor of the university, Satnam Singh Sandhu, said, “Around 12 multinational companies have offered pay packages of Rs 20 lakh per annum or more and 35 companies have offered packages between Rs 10 lakh per annum and Rs 20 lakh per annum.”

“As many as 691 companies participated in the placement drive, which is 30% more than last year, while number of offers has registered a 40% growth. The total offers this year touched 6,617,” Sandhu said.

Virtual placement during lockdown

According to CU, 119 multinational companies, which include 57 new recruiters, conducted virtual placement during the lockdown this year.

Himani Sood, vice-president of corporate relations, CU, said, “We have already conducted training for students so they can get well versed with the smart technology platforms which have become the norm amid the Covid pandemic.”