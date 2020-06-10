Chandigarh vendors struggle to stay afloat due to dearth of customers

There seems to be no end to the woes of the city vendors, who were still trying to find a footing in their newly allotted vending zones when the coronavirus-induced lockdown dealt a crippling blow to their business.

Though the administration had allowed the vendors to resume operations on odd-even basis from May 19, low footfall, due to the fear of the spread of the virus, has led to losses for the vendors. A majority of the vendors are not even opening their stalls due to dearth of customers.

In Sector-15, where 936 vending sites were allotted, less than a 100 vendors have been turning up and most have moved away from the designated spot, where earlier the apni mandi used to be held, and settled in the greenbelt next to the vending zone.

Sudesh, a vendor selling candies and powdered herbs, says that even residents living nearby avoid the market. “People are scared of visiting places such as the vending zone. I have been setting up my vend here ever since we were allowed to resume business in May, but I’m losing more money than I make,” he said.

Deepak, another vendor who used to sell momos before the lockdown, has now switched to rajma chawal, with his customers mostly being other vendors. Deepak had been relocated here from Sector 19 during the municipal corporation’s eviction drive. “Our sales had already taken a big hit after we were shifted here in January but now the Covid-19 outbreak has completely destroyed our business. It is now difficult even to make ends meet.”

In Sector 41, where 112 sites were demarcated, only a few vendors can be seen selling clothes and fruits these days. Kushal, who sells clothes, here said, “We don’t need to follow the odd-even rule here as only a few vendors show up. We keep empty spaces between each stall to ensure social distancing.”

Madan Lal Sharma, who prepares tea at one of the stalls here, said that before lockdown, he would use about 10 litres of milk everyday, now he couldn’t finish even 1 litre of milk as nobody comes to his stall anymore.

Sector 48 has 105 spaces demarcated for vendors, but only one vendor turned up here on Tuesday. Deepak who sells juice, said that all other vendors had left for their hometowns in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on the Shramik Trains. “I had to open my stall as my rent is due and my landlord in Sector 45 is threatening to evict me. If I don’t get customers and more stalls don’t open up here, I’ll shut my stall and look for other ways to earn money, “ he said.