Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh wakes up to misty morning

Chandigarh wakes up to misty morning

The weatherman said that western disturbances will be active in the region and cloudy weather is likely to continue, due to which more mist may be seen in the coming days

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 19:32 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A family buying woollens at a stall in Mohali’s Phase-7 market on Monday. (Gurminder Singh/HiT)

Residents woke up to a misty Monday morning in Chandigarh. According to India Meteorological Department officials, it is likely to continue in the coming days.

“Due to cloud cover and relatively high humidity in the morning, mist was seen in many parts of the city, especially around open areas and in the city’s periphery. However, there was no drop in visibility at the Sector-39 observatory.” said an IMD scientist.

The weatherman said that western disturbances will be active in the region and cloudy weather is likely to continue, due to which more mist may be seen in the coming days.

Fog and mist differ by how far you can see through them. Fog is when you can see less than 1,000 metre away, and if you can see further, it is called mist. Mist typically is quicker to dissipate and can rapidly disappear with even slight winds or sunlight.

Meanwhile, maximum temperature went up from 22.5°C on Sunday to 22.8°C on Monday. Minimum temperature went up from 8.1°C to 9.6°C. In the next three days, maximum temperature is likely to stay around 23-24°C while minimum is likely to stay around 13°C.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi passes away at 84
Nov 23, 2020 19:18 IST
Maharashtra won’t allow passengers from 4 states without Covid-negative report
Nov 23, 2020 19:30 IST
How does Oxford Covid-19 vaccine stack against Pfizer, Moderna?
Nov 23, 2020 16:17 IST
Amit Shah launches Covid RT-PCR test @ ₹499; result in 6 hours
Nov 23, 2020 19:22 IST

latest news

UK Supreme Court to decide whether IS bride can return
Nov 23, 2020 19:51 IST
BSES donates life-support ambulances to Delhi govt
Nov 23, 2020 19:47 IST
Bhumi on working amid pandemic: Every day should be taken in its own stride
Nov 23, 2020 19:43 IST
Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on plea challenging rejection of nomination papers to contest against PM Modi
Nov 23, 2020 19:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.