Chandigarh: Waterlogging in Sector 33 underpass makes it inaccessible, raises stink

After the recent spell of rain in the city, the underpass connecting the Terraced Gardens in Sector 33 has become waterlogged, with water stagnating here for days and raising a stink.

The underpass that was inaugurated in January 2019 was constructed at a cost of ₹80 lakh for pedestrians to directly access one park from the other. Earlier, they had to climb the stairs and cross the road, which was more dangerous; a fatal accident had also occurred here. But owing to the present condition of the underpass, residents are being forced to do the same.

General secretary of the Sector 33B resident welfare association (RWA) Kuljinder Singh Sra said, “Residents of Sector 33 have stopped using this underpass for the last few months now. Due to leakage from some pipes or some other reason, even during dry weather stagnant water remains present. Whenever we complain to the municipal corporation (MC) workers maintaining the parks, they ask us to register a formal complaint.”

President of the Sector 33A RWA, Jagdish Singh Sarpal, said, “This problem existed even last year. The area isn’t lit at night and the underpass has become a hotspot for anti-social elements to congregate after nightfall. Most senior citizens have stopped coming to this side of the park.” He added that the police should post some personnel there especially during the evenings to ensure safety of the residents.

Local area councillor Rajesh Kumar Gupta said, “There seems to be a problem with the level inside the underpass since the area doesn’t get drained on its own. I will speak to the MC officials about this and ask them to install a road gully inside to fix the problem.”

Taking stock of the situation, chief engineer of the MC Shailendra SIngh said, “We will get the area checked. For the underpass, after rainfall a motor is needed to clear out the accumulated water, and we will ensure that work gets done soon.”

The officials of the horticulture wing of the MC added that they hadn’t received any complaint on the issue, but will get it checked regardless.