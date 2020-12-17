Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh woman duped of ₹54,500 in online iPhone purchase

Chandigarh woman duped of ₹54,500 in online iPhone purchase

The seller neither delivered the phone nor refunded the money, the complainant alleged.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 21:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A Manimajra resident looking to buy an iPhone online lost Rs 54,500 to fraudsters.

In her complaint, Varinda Kalia told the police that in April, she saw an online advertisement about an iPhone for sale. She got in touch with the seller, who claimed to be an electronics dealer. The seller claimed he made deals through WhatsApp only and asked Kalia to pay Rs 54,500 upfront for the phone. Kalia alleged that despite making the complete payment, the seller neither delivered the phone nor refunded the money.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Manimajra police station.

