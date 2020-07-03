Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh woman gets son arrested for thrashing grandson

Chandigarh woman gets son arrested for thrashing grandson

The woman tried that she tried to stop her son several times, but could not succeed and the child was left with bruises every day.

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 22:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly thrashing his 10-year-old son in Sector 26.

The complaint was made by the accused’s mother who alleged that her son used to beat up her grandson over petty things every day. She said that her son had turned abusive towards the child after his second marriage. The first wife had passed away some years ago.

A case has been registered against the accused, who works as a driver, under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and the Juvenile Justice Act 2005. He has been sent into judicial custody. The medical examination of the child revealed he had injury marks on his back and arm



