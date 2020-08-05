Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandigarh woman loses ₹15,000, iPhone to snatcher

Chandigarh woman loses ₹15,000, iPhone to snatcher

A woman on her way back home after tying rakhi lost her purse to a motorcycle-borne snatcher in Sector 32, the police said Tuesday. Victim Nisha Gupta told the police that her...

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 02:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A woman on her way back home after tying rakhi lost her purse to a motorcycle-borne snatcher in Sector 32, the police said Tuesday. Victim Nisha Gupta told the police that her purse had ₹15,000 cash, an iPhone and documents. She said that her husband had parked their car near Government High School, Sector 32, on August 3 and she was walking home when the snatcher struck. A case was registered.

AUTORICKSHAW DRIVER ROBBED

Two persons posing as passengers robbed an autorickshaw driver in Sector 38 West here on Tuesday. Sanjay Kumar of Milk Colony, Dhanas, complained that two persons boarded his three-wheeler from Sector 25/38 light point for Dhanas on Sunday night. When they reached near Gaushala, the duo hit him with a brick and took his mobile, ₹500 cash and important documents. A case was registered.

TWO THEFTS REPORTED IN UT

Two thefts were reported from different parts of the city on Tuesday. One Ashwani Kumar of Sector 38 reported his mobile, ₹3,500 and other important documents stolen from the boot of his TVS Jupiter scooter parked at Leisure Valley, Sector 10 on Monday. The other theft was reported by one SPS Grewal of Sector 37 who alleged that two unknown persons stole away the battery from his car on July 23. Two cases were registered.

18-YEAR-OLD HELD FOR VEHICLE THEFT



An 18-year-old resident of Panchkula was held on Tuesday for stealing a four-wheeler. Ankush Chawaria of Rajiv Colony was arrested on the complaint of Gurvinder Singh of Sector 42, Chandigarh, who had reported theft of his Maruti Zen car on the intervening night of July 30/31. The vehicle was recovered and a case was registered.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Panchkula youth held with 10kg ganja
Aug 05, 2020 02:24 IST
More relaxations for industries in Maharashtra soon: Minister
Aug 05, 2020 02:13 IST
Chandigarh woman loses ₹15,000, iPhone to snatcher
Aug 05, 2020 02:12 IST
Man gets Covid-19 drug from Delhi, tries to sell it in Mumbai for ₹1 lakh, arrested
Aug 05, 2020 02:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.