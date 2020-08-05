Chandigarh woman loses ₹15,000, iPhone to snatcher

A woman on her way back home after tying rakhi lost her purse to a motorcycle-borne snatcher in Sector 32, the police said Tuesday. Victim Nisha Gupta told the police that her purse had ₹15,000 cash, an iPhone and documents. She said that her husband had parked their car near Government High School, Sector 32, on August 3 and she was walking home when the snatcher struck. A case was registered.

AUTORICKSHAW DRIVER ROBBED

Two persons posing as passengers robbed an autorickshaw driver in Sector 38 West here on Tuesday. Sanjay Kumar of Milk Colony, Dhanas, complained that two persons boarded his three-wheeler from Sector 25/38 light point for Dhanas on Sunday night. When they reached near Gaushala, the duo hit him with a brick and took his mobile, ₹500 cash and important documents. A case was registered.

TWO THEFTS REPORTED IN UT

Two thefts were reported from different parts of the city on Tuesday. One Ashwani Kumar of Sector 38 reported his mobile, ₹3,500 and other important documents stolen from the boot of his TVS Jupiter scooter parked at Leisure Valley, Sector 10 on Monday. The other theft was reported by one SPS Grewal of Sector 37 who alleged that two unknown persons stole away the battery from his car on July 23. Two cases were registered.

18-YEAR-OLD HELD FOR VEHICLE THEFT

An 18-year-old resident of Panchkula was held on Tuesday for stealing a four-wheeler. Ankush Chawaria of Rajiv Colony was arrested on the complaint of Gurvinder Singh of Sector 42, Chandigarh, who had reported theft of his Maruti Zen car on the intervening night of July 30/31. The vehicle was recovered and a case was registered.