Chandigarh woman strangles drug addict husband to death, arrested

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested for strangling her drug addict husband to death on July 14, police said.

The accused, identified as Harpreet Kaur, resident of Sector 41, Chandigarh, was arrested after the autopsy report confirmed that her husband died by strangulation and not falling from stairs, as claimed by her.

During police questioning, Harpreet revealed that her husband, Gurdev Singh, 35, was a drug addict and used to beat her up regularly.

He worked as a peon in the Accountant General’s office, Punjab, but remained absent from work due to his addiction and was under suspension.

“On July 14 night, when Gurdev returned home intoxicated, the couple had a fight. She held him by the neck, which caused him to trip and fall down the stairs. As he collapsed, she went back to sleep, not realising he had died,” police said.

When she found him dead the next morning, she sounded her neighbours and relatives, who suspected that he died after taking a fall off the stairs under the influence of intoxicants.

However, strangulation marks were noticed on his neck before cremation and police were informed.

On the complaint of Bahadur Singh, who lives on the second floor above the couple, a case of murder was registered against unidentified persons. Police have now named Harpreet in the FIR. She was produced in a court on Saturday and sent to judicial custody.

This was Gurdev’s second marriage. His 14-year-old son from his first marriage had died a few days ago. The boy lived with his grandparents in Dinanagar, Gurdaspur district.