Chandigarh Youth Congress protests near MP Kirron Kher’s house, demands postponement of JEE, NEET exams

The party members led by state president Luv Kumar attempted to march towards Kher’s residence, but were stopped by the police on the Sector 7/8 dividing road.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 20:09 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police arresting Youth Congress leaders who were going to protest outside MP Kirron Kher’s residence on the Sector 7/8 dividing road in Chandigarh on Thursday. (RAVI KUMAR/HT)

Demanding the postponement of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE), the Chandigarh Youth Congress staged a protest on Thursday near MP Kirron Kher’s Sector-7 house.

The party members led by state president Luv Kumar attempted to march towards Kher’s residence, but were stopped by the police on the Sector 7/8 dividing road. Some of the party members were arrested including state general secretary Ashish Gajnavi, Janu Malik, Sukhdev Singh, Vinayak Bangiya, Ravi Parashar, Dheeraj Gupta, Narinder Gandhi, and Ashu Chaudhary.

Luv Kumar said, “The pandemic is spreading fast. We demand that the central government should postpone these exams in the best interest of the students. Putting the lives of millions of students at risk is not necessary.”

