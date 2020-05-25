Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chandumajra demands CBI probe into former journalist’s murder

Chandumajra demands CBI probe into former journalist’s murder

He said the attempt by the Punjab Police to close the case as that of robbery was nothing but a “childish cover-up” to protect the real culprits

Updated: May 25, 2020 22:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Anandpur Sahib

Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Anandpur Sahib MP Prem Singh Chandumajra on Monday demanded a CBI probe into former journalist Sanpreet Singh’s murder which he said was done as part of a broader conspiracy hatched by the sand mafia.

Chandumajra, who along with a five-member delegation walked from Anandpur Sahib to SBS Nagar as part of the ‘Insaaf March’, said an attempt by the Punjab Police to close the case as that of robbery was nothing but a “childish cover-up” to protect the real culprits.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district deputy commissioner in this regard.

“If it was a case of robbery, how come the robbers left behind their motorcycle? People and the victim’s family members want to know the real truth and motive behind the murder. Illegal sand mining is going on with impunity under political patronage of Congress leaders,” he said.



The Capt Amarinder Singh-led government misled people by promising to end illegal sand mining in a time-bound manner, he added.

He demanded that a member of the family of Sanpreet should be provided government job.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Of Haryana’s 29 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, 13 reported from Gurugram district
May 25, 2020 22:41 IST
Heatwave intensifies in northern India, Churu hottest at 47.5 deg Celsius
May 25, 2020 22:36 IST
10 more Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh, tally 266
May 25, 2020 22:30 IST
Two arrested for firing at man in Diva
May 25, 2020 22:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.