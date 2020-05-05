Chaos in Kharar, Zirakpur as shops open up for business

Police asking a man to close his shop after relaxation time ending in Mohali on Monday. (GURMINDER SINGH/HT)

Markets in Kharar and Zirakpur witnessed chaos as shopkeepers opened businesses after 40 days, on Monday.

Most residents moving out of their homes gave a miss to basic safety norms including wearing mask and maintaining social distancing.

In Kharar, despite orders being issued allowing only shopkeepers to use their vehicles, other residents took out their vehicles in violation of restrictions, and police failed to act. Three entry points to the market had been sealed but people drove in after arguing with policemen on duty.

Shops have been allowed to open group-wise in Kharar to ensure there is no crowding in markets.

“We had stopped many vehicles from entering. Then, we started getting calls about stopping certain people. So, we had to let them go,” a police officer said, pleading anonymity.

Police and the administration were on their toes after 11 am to ensure no shops were kept open beyond the permissible time. However, in many places, some shopkeepers tried to open up as the police team left after checking, but by 2pm all markets were closed.

“We faced issues as most people in vehicles claimed they have a shop or are suppliers. So, we had to allow them all. We are working out to streamline vehicular movement so that it can be minimised,” Kharar sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Jain said.

Confusion prevails in Zirakpur, odd-even fails to work

In Zirakpur and Dera Bassi, confusion on whether shops would be open till 11am or 1pm prevailed. Most residents stepping out of their homes failed to wear masks.

All shops opened up without following the odd-even formula. Police focused on ensuring the closure of shop after permissible time instead of implementing the formula as they received no orders.

Police teams and civil administration kept making rounds asking people to close down shops.

“The odd -even formula is difficult to implement in Dera Bassi sub-division so everyone took advantage of that and almost all shops were opened,” a garment seller in Zirakpur said.

“We are streamlining the odd-even formula based off the number on which shopkeepers pay property tax. So, in a day or two, we will be able to ensure strict compliance,” said Kuldeep Bawa, SDM, Dera Bassi.