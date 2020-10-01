Charanjit Singh Sohal is new SSP of Ludhiana rural

Charanjit Singh Sohal, IPS officer of 2103 batch has taken charge as senior superintendent of police (Ludhiana Rural) on Thursday. He has replaced Vivek Sheel Soni, who has been transferred to Sangrur as SSP.

Before joining, the SSP received a guard of honour by the police team.

Sohal said that his priority will be the prevention of crime in the area. His emphasis will be on deterring drug peddling.

He said that the police will take stern action against drug peddlers. He added that the police need support from the public for maintaining peace. He will be available for the public 24x7 for redressal of their grievances.

Earlier, Sohal was a joint commissioner of police in Jalandhar. He has served in Hoshiarpur, Bathinda, Abohar, Amritsar, and chief minister’s security also.