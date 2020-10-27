Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Charkhi Dadri air quality ‘severe’, worst in the region

Charkhi Dadri air quality ‘severe’, worst in the region

The air quality of Bahadurgarh , Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind, and Panipat cities was “very poor.”

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 22:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

The AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate, but the AQI enters ‘poor’ zone when it is between 201 to 300. (Representational Image )

Even as the air quality of Delhi on Tuesday remained in the ‘very poor’ category with the Air Quality Index (AQI) value at 312 points, the air quality of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana plunged into ‘severe’ zone with AQI value reaching 411.

As per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings, Charkhi Dadri was the only city in the northern region where the air quality was ‘severe.’

The AQI between 0 to 50 is considered good, 51 to 100 satisfactory, and 101 to 200 moderate, but the AQI enters ‘poor’ zone when it is between 201 to 300. The AQI is categorised ‘very poor’ between 301-400 mark and it crosses over to ‘severe’ zone at 401.

The air quality of Bahadurgarh , Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Fatehabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Jind, and Panipat cities was “very poor.”

The overall air quality index value of six cities—Bahadurgarh (318), Ballabhgarh (336), Faridabad (318), Fatehabad (328), Hisar (324), and Jind (326)—was worse than that of Delhi’s (312) AQI value categorised as very poor.

The AQI of 11 cities Ambala, Bhiwani, Dharuhera, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Manesar, Narnaul, Palwal, Rohtak, Sirsa and Yamunanagar was ‘poor’ in the last 24 hours.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BECA done, fighters and armed drones next as India turns US positive
Oct 27, 2020 21:21 IST
Covid-19 fear looms large among officials as Bihar readies to go to polls
Oct 27, 2020 22:53 IST
India, US call on Pakistan to take immediate and irreversible action against terrorism
Oct 27, 2020 20:11 IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs DC Live: Ashwin departs, SRH need 1 wicket to win
Oct 27, 2020 22:56 IST

latest news

Two booked for demolishing mosque in Punjab’s Khanna
Oct 27, 2020 22:48 IST
Ahead of Election Day, NYC bikers hit the streets to push people to vote
Oct 27, 2020 22:56 IST
Buddha Nullah pollution: Proposal to shift dairy units scrapped for now
Oct 27, 2020 22:43 IST
Space crunch: Ludhiana police to auction unclaimed case property after November 3
Oct 27, 2020 22:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.