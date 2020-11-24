Chautalas can’t use Sirsa farmhouse for marriage, rules HC

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Monday allowed the enforcement directorate’s (ED’s) plea against de-sealing the Dabwali farmhouse of former Haryana chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Om Prakash Chautala for the wedding of his grandsons in November end.

This is the second round of litigation between ED and Chautalas on this issue. The appellate tribunal, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Delhi, had on November 18 allowed Chautalas to use the farmhouse. Tribunal had acted after November 17 order of high court in which it was asked to pass a fresh order on the plea of Chautalas.

“The high court has allowed ED’s appeal against tribunal order. Detailed order is awaited,” ED’s counsel Arvind Moudgil said.

On November 18, the tribunal had allowed Chautalas to use the farmhouse from November 23 to December 7, reiterating its November 6 order overturned by high court on November 17.

The tribunal order had come on the plea of Om Prakash Chautala, who had sought permission to use the farmhouse at Tejakhera village for the wedding of his two grandsons on November 27 and 30. The farmhouse has been sealed by the ED in ongoing probe against Om Prakash Chautala on allegations of money laundering. The ED had told the high court that there is no provision in the PMLA to de-seal an attached property connected with the proceeds of crime, even temporarily. In case it is allowed, it would set a wrong precedent that would be exploited by the accused to enjoy the proceeds of crime till the decision is rendered by the appellate tribunal, the ED argued.