CHB clerk convicted in 2014 graft case

A special CBI court has held guilty a clerk-cum-junior technician of the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) for demanding Rs 20,000 bribe from a resident.

The quantum of the sentence will be pronounced on December 16.

In March 2014, complainant Sukhbir Singh had approached the CBI, alleging that a CHB clerk, Surjit Singh, had demanded bribe for returning excess amount paid by him for transfer of ownership of a flat in Sector 61.

CBI said Sukhbir had bought a flat from one Inderjeet Gulati and erroneously paid over Rs 1 lakh extra in favour of CHB to obtain the possession of the flat.

Following which, Sukhbir moved an application, seeking refund of the excess amount. The application was pending with Surjit, who demanded a bribe to clear his file and the deal was settled at Rs 20,000.

In March 2014, CBI arrested Surjit while accepting Rs 10,000 bribe as first instalment from near the CHB office and booked him for graft.