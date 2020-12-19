CHB to launch group housing scheme in IT Park in March 2021

The board of directors has given its in-principle approval to Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB)’s group housing scheme for the general public at Rajiv Gandhi Chandigarh Information Technology Park (IT Park).

The scheme is expected to be launched in March next year, said CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg.

The board of directors held its meeting under the chairmanship of UT adviser Manoj Parida on Friday.

UT administrator VP Singh Badnore had already given the go-ahead to the project design in July this year.

CHB will develop the project on two plots, measuring 10.51 and 6.43 acres. In all, there will be 728 flats of three categories (4, 3 and 2 BHK) in seven-storey towers. The towers will have two basements with provision of parking of two cars for each flat in addition to surface parking for visitors.

Though the exact rates of flats are yet to be decided, tentative cost ranges between ₹1.5 crore and ₹2.75 crore.

During the Friday meeting, Parida also decided to abolish all discretionary quota in allotment of houses under various schemes of CHB. Earlier, it was 5%.