Cheating case: HC stays criminal proceedings stayed against Oyo top management

The court acted on the plea of Oyo Hotels and Homes Private Limited after an FIR was registered against them at the Dera Bassi police station on the complaint of a Chandigarh businessman

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:57 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The Punjab and Haryana high court has stayed criminal proceedings against the Oyo management.

The court acted on the plea of Oyo Hotels and Homes Private Limited (OHHPL) after an FIR was registered against them at the Dera Bassi police station on September 11 on the complaint of a Chandigarh businessman.

Complainant Vikas Gupta had alleged that the OHHPL top management wriggled out of an agreement with him illegally and with criminal intent.

The police had booked Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal and Sandeep Lodha, CEO of OHHPL’s brand Weddingz.in, for alleged fraud and conspiracy.

In court, they had argued that the dispute is purely civil in nature and the criminal case is an abuse of the process of law.

While Gupta had alleged that fearing losses amid Covid, OHHPL ended a contract, Oyo is arguing in court that differences with the other party were over the appointment of an arbitrator.

