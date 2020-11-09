Check quality of sweets before purchasing them: Ludhiana dist health officials

Officials during the release of a poster to create awareness among residents. (HT Photo)

Consumer Rights Organisation (CRO), Ludhiana, and district health officials on Monday released a poster to create awareness among residents to cross-check the quality of sweets while purchasing them during the festive season.

District health officer Rajesh Garg and civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga released the poster which was also handed over to Narinderpal Singh Lovely, president of the Punjab Halwayi Association.

Ruchi Kaur Bawa, president of the district CRO, said the main purpose of the activity was to create awareness about best before tags, manufacturing and expiry dates; and FSSAI guidelines.

“We also request home bakers, cloud kitchen servers and food chain owners to register themselves and mention dates on their packing for the benefit of consumers,” she added.