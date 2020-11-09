Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Check quality of sweets before purchasing them: Ludhiana dist health officials

Check quality of sweets before purchasing them: Ludhiana dist health officials

A poster was released to create awareness among residents to cross-check the quality of sweets

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 23:16 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Officials during the release of a poster to create awareness among residents. (HT Photo)

Consumer Rights Organisation (CRO), Ludhiana, and district health officials on Monday released a poster to create awareness among residents to cross-check the quality of sweets while purchasing them during the festive season.

District health officer Rajesh Garg and civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga released the poster which was also handed over to Narinderpal Singh Lovely, president of the Punjab Halwayi Association.

Ruchi Kaur Bawa, president of the district CRO, said the main purpose of the activity was to create awareness about best before tags, manufacturing and expiry dates; and FSSAI guidelines.

“We also request home bakers, cloud kitchen servers and food chain owners to register themselves and mention dates on their packing for the benefit of consumers,” she added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India takes big step to normalise Nepal ties, skeds foreign secy visit
Nov 09, 2020 19:54 IST
Covid-19 vaccine could fundamentally change pandemic direction: WHO
Nov 09, 2020 22:29 IST
PM Modi to join SCO summit with China and Pakistan leaders amid border standoff
Nov 09, 2020 22:09 IST
Covid-19 vaccine 90% effective in Phase 3 trial, says US pharma giant Pfizer
Nov 09, 2020 19:07 IST

latest news

Nitish or Tejashwi? Verdict day in Bihar
Nov 10, 2020 00:21 IST
IIMs offer one-year MBA despite ministry caution
Nov 10, 2020 00:18 IST
Local4Diwali: Celebs get on board PM Modi’s appeal to buy local
Nov 10, 2020 00:21 IST
Over 31 mn exposed to Covid in K’taka: Sero study projections
Nov 10, 2020 00:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.