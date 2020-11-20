Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chhath Puja in Chandigarh sees low-key celebrations on Day 2

Chhath Puja in Chandigarh sees low-key celebrations on Day 2

Dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, Chhath Puja is an important festival for the natives of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 00:28 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chhath Puja, which is being celebrated from November 18 to 21 this year, opened to a slow start on Thursday with most people celebrating from home.

The Sector-42 lake, which would otherwise be thronging with devotees, with stalls set up for musical performances and other attractions, wore a deserted look.

Dedicated to Lord Surya and Chhathi Maiya, Chhath Puja is an important festival for the natives of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Speaking about this, treasurer of the Purvanchal Sabha, Arvind Singh, said, “As per tradition, most people were fasting on Thursday after the festival began on Wednesday evening and performed puja at their homes. People are expected to come to the lake from Friday afternoon onwards. Those who are fasting will stay there till Saturday morning.”

This year, the administration and the Purvanchal bodies had decided that only those fasting will be allowed to enter the lake premises. Besides, only tea will be served to the devotees and wearing masks will be mandatory. Some people expressed concern that some private labs had set up Covid testing booths in the parking of the lake.

Former general secretary of the Purvanchal Association, Prabhunath Shahi, said he had gone to the Sector-42 lake to offer prayers on Wednesday, but he will be performing the rest of the puja from home. “It is important that people stay home as a rise in Covid cases is being witnessed in the city. It is our duty to celebrate responsibly,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
Nov 20, 2020 00:10 IST
India, EU condemn use of proxies for cross-border terrorism
Nov 20, 2020 00:17 IST
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Nov 19, 2020 22:41 IST
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Nov 19, 2020 21:14 IST

latest news

Case under MTP Act registered in Kalka
Nov 20, 2020 00:29 IST
Chhath Puja in Chandigarh sees low-key celebrations on Day 2
Nov 20, 2020 00:28 IST
26/11 attacks memorial to be moved to Mumbai Police headquarters
Nov 20, 2020 00:29 IST
Maharashtra hikes toll tax for commercial vehicles only
Nov 20, 2020 00:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.