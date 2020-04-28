Child rights’ body gear up to deal with situation post lockdown

Anticipating increase in number of child abuse and violence cases post lockdown, the directors and coordinators of various district and railway childlines from 12 states and Union territories participated in a video-conference on Tuesday to discuss how to deal and come up with solutions to manage the expected rise in cases.

The conference was led by Harleen Walia and Heenu Singh, deputy directors of Childline India Foundation, New Delhi, an NGO running under the Union ministry of women and child development.

In-charge of the Childline Punjab and Chandigarh Shesh Dev Boi along with other directors and coordinators from Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh participated in the conference.

Due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19, the economic condition in our country has been adversely affected. People who were already hand to mouth and those belonging lower middle class families are suffering the most, in-charge of the Childline Punjab and Chandigarh Shesh Dev said.

“There are chances of increase in the cases of child labour, marriages, trafficking, beggary and other children related issues. So, this conference was to mentally prepare all the childline workers on how to gear up to deal with it,” he said.

Director of Childline Ludhiana Kuldeep Singh Mann said that some states have already started witnessing such cases, but as of now there are no such cases in Punjab. “However, we are expecting a spike in cases after the lockdown gets over. So, we are telling all the team members that post lockdown, they will have to be very active and keep tab on the children roaming on roads. They have been also asked to keep a tab on those people who may have group of children along with them,” he said.

“We are also approaching some counselors to make them prepare for this situation and will take their help when required,” he said, adding that the childline is also planning to start an online platform to counsel the children.

Kulwinder Singh, coordinator, Childline of Ludhiana Railway Station, said that as anticipated movement of children will mainly increase at railway stations, therefore, they have been asked to take help of Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Force to deal with the situation. “Further, a special training will be conducted soon in which an action plan will be given to our workers and volunteers to manage the cases,” he said, while adding that more volunteers are also being enrolled to strengthen the manpower.