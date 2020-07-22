Sections
Chitkara University adopts Amazon Web Services Educate curricula

Chitkara University has prepared the curriculum under the guidance of AWS Educate to make it focused on cloud computing and ‘industry aligned’.

Jul 22, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Chitkara University has adopted Amazon Web Services (AWS) Educate cloud computing curricula in BE CSE specialisation in cloud computing and virtualisation.

Chitkara University is incorporating the AWS Educate curricula into the mainstream college syllabus with the aim to help develop the next generation of cloud professionals.

Chitkara University has prepared the curriculum under the guidance of AWS Educate to make it focused on cloud computing and ‘industry aligned’.

The proposed specialisation will prepare students to understand the emerging technologies of cloud computing and virtualisation, their principles, modelling, analysis, design, deployment, and industry-oriented applications. All major solution architectures and enabling technologies will be covered under this program.



Pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara says, “Cloud computing is shifting the paradigms of the IT industry, and is the future. Businesses need to focus on core competencies instead of managing the complexity of data centres. More businesses are adopting cloud computing for day-to-day management of their IT infrastructure. To fulfil the skills needed for the future, we have to start today.”

