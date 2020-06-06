Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chitkara University among top 8 finalists for THE’s Technological Innovation of the Year Asia Awards 2020

Chitkara University among top 8 finalists for THE’s Technological Innovation of the Year Asia Awards 2020

University pro chancellor, Dr Madhu Chitkara, says shortlisting is ‘the recognition of the flourishing research and innovation ecosystem of the University on a global platform’

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 00:10 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chitkara University pro chancellor, Dr Madhu Chitkara, says: Augmented Virtual Reality Lab of the institute – a pioneer in the region.

Chandigarh Chitkara University is the only institute from India to have made it to the top eight finalists for the category - Technological Innovation of the Year for the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Awards 2020.

Announcing the shortlisted Universities in 10 categories, THE’s chief knowledge officer, Phil Baty said, “Once again we were delighted that so many universities, from an impressive number of countries and territories, submitted their best and most inspirational stories to us for this year’s THE Awards Asia. We have now whittled down 250 excellent entries to a final 80. We have already excluded many brilliant entries to reach this stage.”

Terming the shortlisting as “the recognition of the flourishing research and innovation ecosystem of the University on a global platform,” university pro chancellor, Dr Madhu Chitkara, said, “We are proud of the Augmented Virtual Reality Lab of the University – a pioneer in the region to make the otherwise unaffordable AVR technology highly cost effective and readily available to the masses.”

The director of the state-of-art lab in the region and the project head Dr Archana Mantri, vice chancellor of the University, named the initiative as “AVR Innovations: From Dusk to Dawn”.



The lab offers multi potential AVR and game-based solutions in the areas of military training, K-12, engineering education and neurological studies. The lab has launched many commercial solutions and is using them to economise the technology for increased use in education and training.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian quits board
Jun 06, 2020 01:01 IST
Rs 3.87 crore Axis Bank heist in Palghar solved after 7 years
Jun 06, 2020 00:54 IST
E ward doubling rate is 42 days; BMC says because of testing
Jun 06, 2020 00:52 IST
About 12 lakh migrants return home from Maharashtra
Jun 06, 2020 00:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.