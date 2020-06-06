Chitkara University among top 8 finalists for THE’s Technological Innovation of the Year Asia Awards 2020

Chandigarh Chitkara University is the only institute from India to have made it to the top eight finalists for the category - Technological Innovation of the Year for the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Awards 2020.

Announcing the shortlisted Universities in 10 categories, THE’s chief knowledge officer, Phil Baty said, “Once again we were delighted that so many universities, from an impressive number of countries and territories, submitted their best and most inspirational stories to us for this year’s THE Awards Asia. We have now whittled down 250 excellent entries to a final 80. We have already excluded many brilliant entries to reach this stage.”

Terming the shortlisting as “the recognition of the flourishing research and innovation ecosystem of the University on a global platform,” university pro chancellor, Dr Madhu Chitkara, said, “We are proud of the Augmented Virtual Reality Lab of the University – a pioneer in the region to make the otherwise unaffordable AVR technology highly cost effective and readily available to the masses.”

The director of the state-of-art lab in the region and the project head Dr Archana Mantri, vice chancellor of the University, named the initiative as “AVR Innovations: From Dusk to Dawn”.

The lab offers multi potential AVR and game-based solutions in the areas of military training, K-12, engineering education and neurological studies. The lab has launched many commercial solutions and is using them to economise the technology for increased use in education and training.