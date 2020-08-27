Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chitkara University collaborates with Parexel Int’l for MSc programme

Chitkara University collaborates with Parexel Int’l for MSc programme

Parexel will provide industry and curriculum support from its Parexel Academy as a part of the collaboration.

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 16:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

(HT Photo )

Chitkara University has launched a two-year MSc programme in pharmacovigilance and clinical research, in collaboration with Parexel International, a leading clinical research organisation.

The programme aims to strengthen the research and development capacity of India. Parexel will provide industry and curriculum support from its Parexel Academy as a part of the collaboration.

Parexel International India senior vice-president and country and clinical trial supplies and logistics head Sanjay Vyas said, “We have always focussed on developing India into a clinical operational hub, supporting both our local and global drug development. The clinical research industry has seen a tremendous boost in the recent years and this growth requires a strong skill set and talent to help bring new therapies to market.”

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara ( HT Photo )

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara said, “The programme is an outcome of Chitkara University’s relentless focus on offering programmes designed and delivered in conjunction with the industry leaders and contribute to nation-building by developing indigenous talent. This collaboration will ensure that the curriculum is dynamic and tailored to the constantly evolving industry trends.



.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Govt schools in this Uttarakhand hill district to have sanitary pad vending machines for girls
Aug 27, 2020 16:58 IST
Chitkara University collaborates with Parexel Int’l for MSc programme
Aug 27, 2020 16:58 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Unicef report flags unequal access to online classes across globe and all the latest news
Aug 27, 2020 16:58 IST
Clinical trial of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine begins in Pune, 2 get first shot
Aug 27, 2020 16:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.