Chitkara University develops nueral amplifier silicon chip

The VLSI Centre of Excellence, Chitkara University, in collaboration with Semi-Conductor Laboratory (SCL), Mohali, has designed and fabricated a low-voltage, low-noise neural amplifier silicon chip in 0.18 µm technology, useful for the diagnosis of various chronic diseases such as Parkinson, spinal cord injuries, Epilepsy and paralysis etc.

It was released during an event at Chitkara University campus in the presence of pro chancellor Madhu Chitkara, vice-chancellor Archana Mantri, and HS Jatana, the group head, design and process group, semi-conductor laboratory (SCL), Mohali.

Speaking on the occasion, Madhu Chitkara said that the university is committed to promoting the cause of research and innovation.

Vice-chancellor Archana Mantri expressed her happiness on how outcome-based research was benefitting the society. She congratulated Dr Rajnish Sharma, lead-VLSI Center of Excellence, under whose guidance Dr Kulbhushan Sharma could accomplish this challenging task.

HS Jatana congratulated the whole team of Chitkara University and applauded the support provided by university management to faculty members and students to involve themselves in such tasks.