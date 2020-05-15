Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chitkara University gets certification for excellence in online education

Chitkara University gets certification for excellence in online education

Awarded the E-LEAD (E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation) certification by QS IGAUGE

Updated: May 15, 2020 20:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chitkara University has been awarded the E-LEAD (E-Learning Excellence for Academic Digitisation) certification by QS IGAUGE for readiness and excellence in online education.

QS IGAUGE is the Indian arm of global rankings and ratings agency, Quacquarelli Symonds.

As many as 12 Indian institutes were chosen for the E-LEAD certification by the Union human resources development minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal, on Thursday.

In an official release, Chitkara University said the certification was presented after a rigorous audit to recognise its initiative and readiness in catering to requirements of students, teachers and staff on virtual platforms.



University vice-chancellor Dr Archana Mantri said, “We started recording lectures of our teachers a year back. Online education and digital learning can contribute to the university emerging as a technology-enabled campus with emphasis on quality, accessibility, inclusivity, and excellence.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 15, 2020 19:47 IST
Rahul Gandhi shreds Niti Aayog over no Covid-19 cases after May 16 prediction
May 15, 2020 18:29 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 15, 2020 20:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi: Govt school in south delhi designated isolation centre for CRPF personnel in Capital
May 15, 2020 22:16 IST
India surpasses China tally with 85,000 confirmed coronavirus cases
May 15, 2020 22:10 IST
Govt to amend decades-old EC law to deregulate food items, give farmer marketing choice
May 15, 2020 21:57 IST
Operation Dolphin Nose: NIA arrests key conspirator from Mumbai for leaking vital Navy information
May 15, 2020 21:55 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.