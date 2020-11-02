Sections
Chitkara University holds e-conference on Covid management

Chitkara University recently collaborated with Natural Solutions (Mumbai) through Chitkara College of Pharmacy

Updated: Nov 02, 2020, 18:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Shweta Prabhakar, head clinical quality, Fortis, Mohali and Dr Anil Garg, chief medical officer and head, district Ayush office, Patiala, during the product launch. (HT Photo )

The Chitkara College of Pharmacy (CCP) organised an e-conference on ‘management of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) and co-morbidities in Covid-19 and related infections’ (MARDS-CVD- 19) on Saturday.

The event also marked the product launch of a preclinically and clinically tested product Virulina, which has been validated as an effective adjunct remedy for the prevention of ARDS caused due to Covid.

Chitkara University recently collaborated with Natural Solutions (Mumbai) through Chitkara College of Pharmacy (CCP). The jointly organised e-conference brought forth the issue of management of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which has emerged as the leading cause of morbidity among Covid patients. The product launched on the event - ‘Virulina, is a preclinical and clinically validated phyto-pharmaceutical product from Natural Solutions Mumbai, developed in technical collaboration with Chitkara College of Pharmacy (CCP).

The conference included technical sessions and panel discussion on Covid-19: epidemiology and morbidities, mainstay clinical management, supportive therapies and success, phytopharmaceuticals, alternative therapies, surgical interventions in co-morbidities, vaccines and mass vaccination strategy, and clinical pathology updates.



Eminent panelists and industry experts who graced the conference included Dr Shweta Prabhakar (head – clinical quality, Fortis Mohali), Dr Suresh Atilli (director, Clinsync), Dr Anil Garg (DAUO, Patiala (Punjab), Dr Mahesh K Harjit (dean, school of ayurveda, DY Patil University), Dr Anita Sharma (AD, medical pathology, Fortis), S Dixit (CMD, Yumsun Global, UK), Vikram Baburao (MD, Pharexcel, Bangalore), SVK Prasad (MD, CITO), Dr Imtiaz Khan (registrar, UMC), Nitin Gupta (director, Neelam Hospitals), and Dr Vijay Chennamchetty (senior pulmonary consultant, Apollo Hyderabad). The panellists shared the latest research findings on diagnostic, therapeutic, critical care, respiratory support, adjunct, palliative, AYUSH, and other approaches for effective management of ARDS & related morbidities in Covid.

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara ( HT Photo )

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara presided over the event. She said, “The e-conference and technical collaboration with Natural Solutions to develop a remedy for helping Covid patients is testimony of what Chitkara University stands for - collaborating and creating knowledge for the greater good of the humankind.”

The event was attended by academicians, experts, and students from across the country.

