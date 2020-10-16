Sections
Chitkara University holds webinar on investor awareness, financial education

Chitkara University holds webinar on investor awareness, financial education

Organised in association with apex financial bodies, the webinar was attended by around 1,000 participants

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 17:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Chitkara University co-hosted the webinar with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). (HT File )

Hoping to groom financially savvy professionals and help them explore job opportunities in the financial sector, Chitkara University recently organised a national webinar on ‘Investor awareness and financial education’.

The varsity co-hosted the webinar with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI), and National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), apex Indian financial regulators and institutions. Around 1,000 people across the country attended the webinar.

The webinar focused on ‘personal finance,’ including instruments such as mutual funds during and post the pandemic.

Resource persons include SEBI assistant general manager Laxmi Rampurawala, AFMI senior consultant and keynote speaker Surya Kant Sharma, and Nitin Joshi, Amit Mishra, and Yogesh Tiwari from NSDL.

Rampurawala advised investors to only deal with SEBI-recognized entities while Sharma highlighted the need for self-regulated and systematic saving habits to secure one’s financial future. Joshi, Mishra, and Tiwari spoke on the use of technology in safeguarding investor interests and avoiding fraud.

Chitkara University pro chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara ( HT File )

Chitkara University pro chancellor Dr Madhu Chitkara said, “Chitkara University has always worked in conjunction with apex institutions to bring updated and industry knowledge to the world. Whether it is courses that the the university runs in collaboration with industry leaders such as Fortis Healthcare, Parexel, ARAI, or Virtusa, the university has always worked with the industry to create future-ready professionals.”

