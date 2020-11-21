Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Chitkara University hosts leadership talk on Atmanirbhar Bharat

Chitkara University hosts leadership talk on Atmanirbhar Bharat

Top industry leaders were invited to layout challenges and share a potential roadmap for creating a self-sufficient nation with respect to industrial output, skill enablement, and service-sector growth

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 18:21 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

The leadership talk was an outcome of Chitkara University’s focus on nation-building through knowledge dissemination in the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s nationwide call for building a self-reliant (atmanirbhar) nation. (HT File Photo )

Eminent experts from the industry and government participated in a leadership talk on the theme ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ at Chitkara University on Saturday.

The leadership talk was an outcome of Chitkara University’s focus on nation-building through knowledge dissemination in the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s nationwide call for building a self-reliant (atmanirbhar) nation.

Top industry leaders were invited to layout challenges and share a potential roadmap for creating a self-sufficient nation with respect to industrial output, skill enablement, and service sector growth.

In the ‘leadership panel discussion’ leaders lay out challenges, opportunities and transformation, which they had envisaged and were already taking place. The panel also touched upon economic packages, and rules and policies rolled out to help people become self-reliant.



An expert panel discussing the potentialities of Atmanirbhar Bharat at Chitkara University’s leadership on Saturday. ( HT Photo )

Representatives from diverse fields such as infrastructure, automobile, service sectors, industry associations and the ministry of electronics and information were part of the panel, which included Kone Elevator India Pvt Ltd managing director Amit Gossain, Sales, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens India vice-president AS Subramaniyan, Hyundai Motor India Ltd director Dr Ganesh Mani, Fuji Electric India Pvt Ltd managing director Sriram Ramakrishnan, NASSCOM Centre of Excellence (CoE) chief executive officer Sanjeev Malhotra, Meher Group managing director Mustafa Wajid, and ministry of electronics and information technology senior director Ajai Gaur.

Panel members agreed that Atmanirbhar Bharat was a sure-shot game changer and will bring innumerable opportunities for both industries and citizens. The initiative will have far-reaching consequences on the higher education and skill development sectors, which were ripe with possibilities .

University chancellor Ashok Chitkara said, “When India speaks of becoming self-reliant, it doesn’t advocate a self-centred system. In India’s self-reliance, there is a concern for the whole world’s happiness, cooperation and peace.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Amit Shah in Chennai: TN deputy CM says alliance on with BJP for 2021 polls
Nov 21, 2020 17:46 IST
Noida, Ghaziabad cap number of wedding attendees to 100
Nov 21, 2020 18:20 IST
Centre asks states, UTs to ramp up Covid-19 testing
Nov 21, 2020 17:31 IST
‘Jammu-Kashmir turned into an open air prison’: Mehbooba Mufti
Nov 21, 2020 15:58 IST

latest news

Ludhiana woman decamps with in-laws’ cash, jewellery 16 days after marriage
Nov 21, 2020 18:39 IST
NCB arrests comedian Bharti Singh and husband after couple found in possession of cannabis
Nov 21, 2020 18:42 IST
Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain return from Maldives, see pics
Nov 21, 2020 18:35 IST
Scam stories grab OTT’s attention
Nov 21, 2020 18:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.