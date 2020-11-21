Chitkara University hosts leadership talk on Atmanirbhar Bharat

The leadership talk was an outcome of Chitkara University’s focus on nation-building through knowledge dissemination in the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s nationwide call for building a self-reliant (atmanirbhar) nation. (HT File Photo )

Eminent experts from the industry and government participated in a leadership talk on the theme ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ at Chitkara University on Saturday.

The leadership talk was an outcome of Chitkara University’s focus on nation-building through knowledge dissemination in the backdrop of the Prime Minister’s nationwide call for building a self-reliant (atmanirbhar) nation.

Top industry leaders were invited to layout challenges and share a potential roadmap for creating a self-sufficient nation with respect to industrial output, skill enablement, and service sector growth.

In the ‘leadership panel discussion’ leaders lay out challenges, opportunities and transformation, which they had envisaged and were already taking place. The panel also touched upon economic packages, and rules and policies rolled out to help people become self-reliant.

Representatives from diverse fields such as infrastructure, automobile, service sectors, industry associations and the ministry of electronics and information were part of the panel, which included Kone Elevator India Pvt Ltd managing director Amit Gossain, Sales, Smart Infrastructure, Siemens India vice-president AS Subramaniyan, Hyundai Motor India Ltd director Dr Ganesh Mani, Fuji Electric India Pvt Ltd managing director Sriram Ramakrishnan, NASSCOM Centre of Excellence (CoE) chief executive officer Sanjeev Malhotra, Meher Group managing director Mustafa Wajid, and ministry of electronics and information technology senior director Ajai Gaur.

Panel members agreed that Atmanirbhar Bharat was a sure-shot game changer and will bring innumerable opportunities for both industries and citizens. The initiative will have far-reaching consequences on the higher education and skill development sectors, which were ripe with possibilities .

University chancellor Ashok Chitkara said, “When India speaks of becoming self-reliant, it doesn’t advocate a self-centred system. In India’s self-reliance, there is a concern for the whole world’s happiness, cooperation and peace.”