Chitkara University makes it into top 200 in Clarivate Analytics' leading innovators list 2020

Chitkara University makes it into top 200 in Clarivate Analytics’ leading innovators list 2020

As many as 235 organisations made the final list of leading innovators in nine countries

Updated: Dec 20, 2020, 16:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

Derwent and Clarivate Analytics have ranked Chitkara University among the top 200 leading innovators in South and South East Asia in their report on ‘Innovation in South and South East Asia, 2020’.

After analysis of over 75,000 inventions across organisations, including government research institutions, academic institutions and corporations, based in nine countries – Brunei Darussalam, India, Sri Lanka, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam – 235 organisations made the final list of leading innovators.

The top innovators and their patents provide insight into current trends and help shaping the future of innovation in these regions.

Chitkara University pro-Chancellor Madhu Chitkara said, “It gives me immense pleasure to see years of quality research output at Chitkara University getting global recognition. We congratulate our academic, research and development team for churning rigorous, relevant, and consistent patent and IPR output.”

Clarivate is a global leader in providing insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. Derwent provides curated and enriched patent data sources, including the Derwent World Patents Index, Derwent Global Patent Data, the Derwent Patent Citation Index and the Derwent Chemical Patent Index.

