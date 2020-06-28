Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chitkara University organises online session with sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak

Chitkara University organises online session with sculptor Adwaita Gadanayak

Gadanayak is the first director general of National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 00:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh Department of fine arts, Chitkara University, organised ‘Kala Samwad’- an interactive online session with sculptor, academician and administrator Adwaita Gadanayak.

Gadanayak is the first director general of National Gallery of Modern Art, New Delhi.

He shared his journey as an artist during the online session and spoke about the importance of nature as a teacher, guide and healer in the life of an artist. He shared various instances where he has taken inspiration from nature to develop his own artistic vision.

During the question-answer session, students and faculty members asked about the importance of material in sculpture and how teaching pedagogies should adopt new technology during the lockdown.



Gadanayak appreciated the initiative taken by Chitkara University to promote art and culture.

The session concluded with a vote of thanks.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Students in Solapur switch on TV for daily lessons amid lockdown
Jun 28, 2020 01:29 IST
FIR against 6 personnel from Mumbai’s Borivli police station for failing to report to duty
Jun 28, 2020 01:22 IST
Masked intruders rob elderly man of jewellery, licensed revolver in Raikot
Jun 28, 2020 01:21 IST
Auto gang member who stole Hoshiarpur trader’s ₹2 lakh arrested
Jun 28, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.