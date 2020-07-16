Chitkara University’s explorer webinar: Boman Irani provides a master class on learner’s perspective

Sections
Irani spoke about his transformation from a boy with mathematics dyslexia, who would stammer and be nervous around people, into a successful artist and teacher.

Chitkara International School principal Niyati Chitkara in conversation with actor Boman Irani. Irani, who wears many hats as a theatre and film actor, voice artist, photographer and teacher, took an online masterclass titled 'Learner's perspective: a narrative by an artist extraordinaire.'

Chitkara University’s Chitkara College of Education in collaboration with Chitkara International School hosted popular actor Boman Irani.

Irani, who wears many hats as a theatre and film actor, voice artist, photographer and teacher, took an online masterclass titled ‘Learner’s perspective: a narrative by an artist extraordinaire.’

The masterclass was moderated by Chitkara International School principal Niyati Chitkara. It was helmed with an aim to apprise prospective and in-service teachers of the students’ perspective.

Irani, known for his pathbreaking selection of roles such as Virus in 3 Idiots, an austere doctor JC Asthana in Munnabhai MBBS, as a brutally honest news channel head in PK shared his remarkable journey.



He shared his learning experiences that could very well become a part of a teacher’s toolkit.

Irani spoke about his transformation from a boy with mathematics dyslexia, who would stammer and be nervous around people, into a successful artist and teacher.

He shared his mantra of ‘self-worth’ that he used to build his confidence over the years. He emphasised that teaching is like acting and advised the educators to use art and theatrical science during lesson delivery to keep the learners engaged during in-person or online classes. He suggested teachers should add flavours of humour, humanity, identity, empathy and personal experiences during to enhance the overall teaching and learning experience.

On being asked by Chitkara University pro-chancellor as to what was his impression of the teaching fraternity after performing iconic teachers’ roles, Irani said he had the greatest love and regard for the teaching fraternity.

He added the session was his 100th teaching session since the lockdown began. He has been teaching screen writing to 80 to 85 students everyday as a way of giving back to the film industry.

