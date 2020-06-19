Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Chitkara University students bag 10 top slots in global animation competition

Chitkara University students bag 10 top slots in global animation competition

Ten animation students made it to the ‘Global Top 50’ in the famed 11 Second Club Competition, top entries of 11 Second Club competitions get mentorship support from the community of professional and world-class animators

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 15:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Chandigarh

(HT FILE PHOTO   )

Chitkara University has become the first Indian University to have 10 of its first-year students from the bachelor’s programme in animation feature in the ‘Global Top 50’ in the famed 11 Second Club competition.

11 Second Club is a monthly character animation competition, which attracts participation from animators globally, including professional studio animators. The top entries of 11 Second Club competitions get mentorship support from the community of professional and world-class animators.

The students who aced the May 2020 edition of 11 Second Club are Lalit (eighth), Aditya Punj (12th), Pratham Bajaj (14th), Harpreet Singh (22th), Nikhil Bhardwaj (25th), Dabia Gujral (25th), Arshdeep Singh (27th), Shobhit Sharma (34th), Naitik Gupta (49th), Arvind (50th).

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara, while congratulating the students and the staff, said, “It gives me immense pleasure to see our students excel at global competitions. This testifies our industry-oriented curriculum, student-centric pedagogy, and mentorship programs that have yielded results year after year in terms of placements, and creative output.”



Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara ( HT PHOTO  )

During the course, the animation students at the Chitkara Design School are exposed to ins and outs of designing, painting, model making, texture design, animation, technical aspects of lighting, composite making, and even editing films. In addition, they receive numerous opportunities to engage in theoretical and practical exercises for honing their artistic, storytelling and technical abilities, thereby making them industry-ready.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab Agricultural University turns to social media to advice farmers, receives encouraging response
Jun 19, 2020 16:18 IST
PCMC sets up four new Covid-19 care centres in a week
Jun 19, 2020 16:17 IST
27-day-old baby cured of Covid-19, discharged from hospital in Pune
Jun 19, 2020 16:16 IST
DRDO Recruitment 2020: Walk-in -interview for research associates, JRF posts, check eligibility here
Jun 19, 2020 16:12 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.