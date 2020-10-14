Choking NCR districts: Haryana gets into action after EPCA highlights violations leading to pollution

The DCs were asked to focus on dust control measures, solid waste management and prevention of biomass burning, controlling industrial pollution, regulating diesel generators and control of vehicular pollution. (HT PHOTO)

It is learnt that the EPCA chairman Dr Bhure Lal, during a video conference with top-rung bureaucrats on September 28, had presented photographs of violations in Gurugram, Sonepat, Panipat, and Faridabad that were leading to pollution, and stated that he would visit these districts in October to review the situation.

This meeting, as per government functionaries, had set the ball rolling after which a number of activities were started under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Government sources say the state government has given a collective assurance that the deficiencies indicated in the NCR areas will be rectified and the hotspots in other areas of NCR districts of Haryana will also be identified by the district administration to address the issues. Detailed directions were issued to the deputy commissioners (DCs) of NCR districts to tackle pollution issues on priority. The DCs were asked to focus on dust control measures, solid waste management and prevention of bio mass burning, controlling industrial pollution, regulating diesel generators and control of vehicular pollution.

According to S Narayanan, member secretary of the HSPCB, a number of activities are being undertaken by the DCs under GRAP.

“Construction and demolition activities are one of the primary factors behind air pollution in the NCR districts,” said Narayanan, assuring that every necessary step was being taken to contain air pollution. “But the reports of air quality index are not satisfactory,” he added.

In a recent communication to all the DCs of NCR districts, the HSPCB had said that as suggested by the Central Pollution Control Board, the builders may be advised to submit another undertaking that they would cover the construction materials and use the sprinklers and anti-smog guns regularly, failing which their projects will be liable to be stopped.

The HSPCB has directed Gurugram and Faridabad districts for special emphasis on ensuring that builders cover the construction project sites and sprinkle water wherever necessary, while asking to act against violators without fail to ensure proper dust management.