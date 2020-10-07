Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / ‘Choose BJP or farmers’: Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Chautala’s house, detained

‘Choose BJP or farmers’: Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Chautala’s house, detained

Yogendra Yadav and several farmers were protesting near deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala’s house in Sirsa.

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 16:12 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Sirsa

Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav addresses farmers protesting against the new farm bills in Sirsa . (PTI Photo)

The Haryana police on Wednesday detained activist Yogendra Yadav and several farmers, protesting near the houses of deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala and power and jails minister Ranjit Chautala in Sirsa, seeking resignation of the duo from the Manohar Lal Khattar led government.

The civil lines police took Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav and nearly 100 farmers in custody alleging violation of Covid-19 rules.

Yadav said they were sitting on an indefinite strike at Bhuman Shah chowk since Tuesday night and will continue their protests until Dushyant and his granduncle resign from the Khattar government.

Also Read: Farm laws row: Punjab farmers’ body rejects govt’s invitation for talks; says ‘govt not serious’

“The farmers have clearly asked the duo to choose whether they want to stay with them or the BJP government in Haryana. They can enjoy power for four years if they opt for the BJP, but the upcoming generations of farmers will never forgive them for supporting these death warrants,” said Yogendra Yadav, referring to the farm bills passed by the Centre and opposed by a big section of farmers, who are calling the three laws, ‘death warrants’ for the community.

Not dissuaded by the detentions, several farmers resumed the protest at Bhuman Shah chowk.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Yogendra Yadav, farmers protest near Haryana Deputy CM’s house
Oct 07, 2020 16:12 IST
2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna
Oct 07, 2020 15:37 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: Mumbai Police to take action against journalists who chase vehicles
Oct 07, 2020 15:58 IST
‘Must have called boyfriend to the field’: BJP leader’s shocker on Hathras
Oct 07, 2020 16:43 IST

latest news

Gold plunges Rs 694; silver up Rs 126
Oct 07, 2020 16:47 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Sahni-led VIP formally joins NDA, to contest on 11 seats
Oct 07, 2020 16:45 IST
Canadian entrepreneur advocates for ruthlessness and resourcefulness
Oct 07, 2020 16:44 IST
KKR vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2020 Match Today: CSK eye third win against KKR
Oct 07, 2020 16:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.