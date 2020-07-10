Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, starts testing for bleeding disorder caused by low levels of clotting protein

Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, starts testing for bleeding disorder caused by low levels of clotting protein

Earlier, patients had to be referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, the only other institution in North India to have the facility to test for von Willebrand disease (VWD)

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 16:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A test being conducted to check for VWD or von Willebrand disease, the commonest form of bleeding disorder in the world with a prevalence of 1 in 100 people. Due to the lack of availability of this test, few patients have been diagnosed. (HT Photo)

Ludhiana: Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), Ludhiana, has announced the started testing to diagnose patients suffering from a bleeding disorder called von Willebrand disease (VWD).

VWD is the commonest form of bleeding disorder in the world with a prevalence of 1 in 100 people. Though most of this are milder forms, patients may not get diagnosed. This occurs equally in males and females and 95% of females having this disease, present with menorrhagia or heavy menstrual loss. Due to the lack of availability of this test, few patients have been diagnosed.

Dr William Bhatti, director, CMC, said that he is “delighted that this test is now available in Ludhiana”.

Earlier, patients had to be referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), as it was the only other institution having this facility in North India.



TRAINING AND ACCURATE DIAGNOSIS

Dr Poojitha Byreddy and Markas Masih from the clinical haematology department, were sent to CMC, Vellore, Tamil Nadu, for training, before the Covid-19 lockdown.

On their return, they mastered the techniques to establish the procedure at CMC, Ludhiana, over the past few months. The lab is now able to perform von Willebrand’s antigen test and RiCof on an automated platform. The two tests are important to diagnose this disease.

It is important to process the sample immediately and maintain below freezing temperatures, to analyse the samples in bulk. Sending the unprocessed samples, in room temperature, to outstation private labs is not a suitable alternative.

The VWD patients can also be often misdiagnosed as mild haemophilia A. This facility will accurately diagnose and give the necessary treatments.

Dr Kavita Bhatti, head of the gynaecology department, said this disorder is under diagnosed in India, which has a significant impact on the health and socio-economic status of affected patients, especially post-pubertal females.

Medical superintendent Dr Anil Luther termed it a welcome addition on the 10th year of establishing the comprehensive haemophilia care set-up.

