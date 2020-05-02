Sections
Home / Chandigarh / CICU members discuss post lockdown challenges with Indian ambassador to Japan

CICU members discuss post lockdown challenges with Indian ambassador to Japan

Discuss steps that can be taken by the government to invite foreign investment

Updated: May 02, 2020 23:33 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

CICU president Upkar Singh Ahuja during a video conference with Indian ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma. (HT Photo)

Members of the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU), during a video conference, discussed the opportunities and challenges that the Indian industry will face post the Covid-19 lockdown with Indian ambassador to Japan Sanjay Kumar Verma on Saturday.

They discussed the steps that can be taken by the government to invite foreign investment and how the industry can seize the opportunities that will arise in the internal market.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, CICU, said the ambassador asked the members to look for suppliers other than China and suggested that the Indian industry should plan joint ventures with Japanese companies post the lockdown.

Ahuja said they also discussed the opportunity for the local industry in the Japanese health sector as Japan was advanced in research, but the cost of production was higher there.



“There is a great opportunity ahead but Indian companies will have to focus on quality, cost and management. The industry should work more professionally and a result-oriented approach should be adopted,” said Ahuja.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

1 million tested for Covid in India; 10k recover
May 03, 2020 01:59 IST
In Jaish’s deadly plan, simultaneous suicide attacks in Kashmir on May 11
May 02, 2020 22:39 IST
Over 200 million women Jan-Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 for May from Monday
May 02, 2020 23:25 IST
Making Aarogya Setu app mandatory can lead to legal challenges: Experts
May 02, 2020 23:24 IST

latest news

Ambala railway division earned Rs 255 crore in April, 20% higher than last year despite lockdown
May 03, 2020 02:14 IST
3 scribes among 10 tested positive for Covid-19 in Panipat
May 03, 2020 01:59 IST
Personal Agenda with Jonita Gandhi: The Breakup Song singer lets us in on her most personal details
May 03, 2020 01:44 IST
Sudden showers dampen Sirsa farmers’ crop set for purchase
May 03, 2020 01:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.