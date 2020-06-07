CISF constable tests positive for Covid-19 in Chandigarh

The total number of confirmed cases in Chandigarh has reached 314.

A 33-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable posted at the Punjab Civil Secretariat tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed cases in Chandigarh to 314.

A resident of Daria village, he was not on active duty since May 31, and had visited Government Multi Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, twice in the last week.

“I had high fever and irritation in my throat, following which I took leave. On visiting GMSH-16 on June 2, I was given some medicines and sent back. After there was no improvement, I went back to the hospital on June 5 and was sampled,” he said.

Health officials said 21 community and family contacts of the person have been quarantined.

Though the CISF has been tasked with screening his colleagues, SP Singh, commandant of the battalion, refused to share any information as of now.

Trader found infected too, confusion over tally

Meanwhile, the owner of a computer shop in Sector 20 who lives in Manimajra has also tested positive for Covid-19.

However, there is no clarity over which city would account for the case, as he has been diagnosed at the civil hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula.

While the UT spokesperson said it would be added to the Panchkula tally, Panchkula civil surgeon Dr Jasjit Kaur said it should be counted as a Chandigarh case.

PAST CASES OF SECURITY PERSONNEL

May 12: A Chandigarh Police constable found positive. The 25-year-old woman cop was putting up in the barracks of the recruit training centre in Sector 26

June 6: A 20-year-old constable posted at the DSP’s office in Kharar, Mohali, tested positive. A resident of Kurali, he was tested according to the protocol before proceeding for the basic recruits training course