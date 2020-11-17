Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / CISF head constable ends life in Chandigarh

CISF head constable ends life in Chandigarh

He took the extreme step when his colleagues were on duty on Monday evening

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 22:41 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A head constable of the Central Industrial Security Force was found hanging from the ceiling in his barrack in Sector 1, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the 41-year-old was posted to Chandigarh about three weeks back. He took the extreme step when his colleagues were on duty on Monday evening. However, no suicide note was found.

Police have informed his family and initiated inquest proceedings after ruling out foul play.

PU student commits suicide

In another case of suicide, a 24-year-old woman who studied at Panjab University hanged herself to death with a dupatta at her house in Dhanas on Tuesday evening.

Her room had been bolted from inside. No suicide note was found. The body has been kept in the mortuary at GMCH, Sector 32. Police has initiated inquest proceedings.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indo-US ties will pick up, Joe Biden no stranger to India: S Jaishankar
Nov 17, 2020 23:11 IST
Biden fears more people may die from Covid-19 as Trump delays transition
Nov 17, 2020 22:34 IST
Should India procure Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine? Govt to deliberate
Nov 17, 2020 21:48 IST
Random Covid-19 test for Delhi to Noida commuters from tomorrow: 7 points
Nov 17, 2020 22:21 IST

latest news

BMC clamps restrictions on Chhath Puja in Mumbai, BJP cries foul
Nov 17, 2020 23:48 IST
Modi seeks investment for urban infra projects
Nov 17, 2020 23:47 IST
3 cases of sexual assaults on minors reported in two days in Mumbai
Nov 17, 2020 23:41 IST
Covid-19 in US: States plead for more federal help as virus outbreak worsens
Nov 17, 2020 23:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.