CISF head constable ends life in Chandigarh

A head constable of the Central Industrial Security Force was found hanging from the ceiling in his barrack in Sector 1, police said on Tuesday.

Police said the 41-year-old was posted to Chandigarh about three weeks back. He took the extreme step when his colleagues were on duty on Monday evening. However, no suicide note was found.

Police have informed his family and initiated inquest proceedings after ruling out foul play.

PU student commits suicide

In another case of suicide, a 24-year-old woman who studied at Panjab University hanged herself to death with a dupatta at her house in Dhanas on Tuesday evening.

Her room had been bolted from inside. No suicide note was found. The body has been kept in the mortuary at GMCH, Sector 32. Police has initiated inquest proceedings.