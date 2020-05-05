CITCO union demands ₹33 crore to tide over Covid-19 lockdown in Chandigarh

Sections
Updated: May 05, 2020 00:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO)union has demanded ₹33 crore grant-in-aid from the UT administrator for its survival amid uncertainty on when operations in the tourism and hospitality industry will resume.

In a letter to UT administrator VP Singh Badnore, CITCO progressive union chairman Kashmir Chand said, “Being a commercial organisation, CITCO cannot bear the burden of salaries of employees, unless funded by the Chandigarh administration during the lockdown.”

“Therefore, being an important arm of UT administration, we have demanded sanction/grant to pay salaries for six months, amounting to ₹33 crore to CITCO employees, so that we can get through these tough times and survive in the future” he added.

Currently, CITCO has around 690 regular/ contractual staff and 653 outsourced staff (through service providers) whose monthly salaries amount to ₹5.5 crore.



President of the union, Prem Lal said, “ The Chandigarh administration has directed that the entire staff, including outsourced/contractual, must be paid full wages without any deduction for the lockdown period. This has created another financial hurdle for CITCO. “

