CITU demands amendment of labour laws, payment of March-April salaries

The Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) has submitted a memorandum to chief minister Jai Ram Thakur demanding payment of workers’ salaries and amendment of labour laws.

CITU state president Vijendra Mehra said due to the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown imposed to contain its spread workers and labourers had suffered the most.

“Many workers have been laid off during the lockdown and many industrial workers have not been paid salaries for March-April,” he said.

Through the memorandum, CITU has demanded that the salaries and wages of workers are paid immediately as per Payment of Wages Act, 1936, to reverse the decision of extending working hours, pay salaries from eight hours to 12 hours and reverse all amendments in labour laws, which are anti-labour.