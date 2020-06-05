Sections
City BJP to highlight Modi's govt's achievements through mass-contact

City BJP to highlight Modi’s govt’s achievements through mass-contact

The city unit will distribute a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” among the local residents.

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 02:27 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

BJP’s Chandigarh unit chief Arun Sood and other leaders during a press conference on Thursday. (HT PHOTO)

To mark the completion of one-year of the second term of the Modi government, the local BJP unit will be highlighting the “achievements” of the Union government through a mass-contact programme.

City BJP president Arun Sood, in a press conference held at the BJP headquarters in Sector 33, said a three-pronged strategy to connect with people personally, digitally and virtually will be adopted to highlight the achievements.

“In an unprecedented activity in consonance with the current scenario, the BJP will hold mass-attended virtual rallies. About 1,000 virtual conferences will be held to be addressed by the state leaders. Every morcha of the party will conduct at least 500 such video conferences to spread information on the achievements of the Modi government,” he said.

The city unit will distribute a letter written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” among the local residents.



On the controversy surrounding the setting up of the animal carcass incinerator at Sector 25W, Sood said he preferred it to be set up away from the residential areas, and assured that the issue is re-examined by the MC.

On the alleged silence of the opposition party on the school fee issue, Sood said a senior Congress leader owns a leading private school in Sector 40 and that’s why Congress has mum on the issue.

