Sections
Home / Chandigarh / City likely to get heavy rain from today

City likely to get heavy rain from today

Storms with gusty winds of over 45 km/h are likely with chances of heavy showers

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 23:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast for Chandigarh in the next few days. (HT Photo)

Heavy rain of up to 60mm has been forecast for the city by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from Monday, with heavier spells in the next few days.

“The rain will be a result of the confluence between monsoon winds and Western disturbances. So, storms with gusty winds of over 45 km/h are likely along with rain, which will intensify on Monday and Tuesday (over 70mm). From Wednesday, light to moderate rain upto 30 mm is likely to continue in the city,“ IMD officials said on Sunday.

Maximum temperature rose from 33.5°Celsius (C) on Saturday to 34.5°C on Sunday while the minimum temperature dipped from 28.7°C on Saturday to 28.1°C on Sunday. In the next three days, maximum temperatures will remain between 29°C and 32°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhi govt to add 600 more ICU beds by month end
Jul 19, 2020 23:52 IST
UGC set to issue norms for online degree courses
Jul 19, 2020 23:52 IST
Hutments washed away in overflowing drain near ITO; dramatic video goes viral
Jul 19, 2020 23:52 IST
Father dumps stillborn in canal after AP villagers protest burial
Jul 19, 2020 23:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.