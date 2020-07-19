City likely to get heavy rain from today

Heavy to very heavy rain has been forecast for Chandigarh in the next few days. (HT Photo)

Heavy rain of up to 60mm has been forecast for the city by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) from Monday, with heavier spells in the next few days.

“The rain will be a result of the confluence between monsoon winds and Western disturbances. So, storms with gusty winds of over 45 km/h are likely along with rain, which will intensify on Monday and Tuesday (over 70mm). From Wednesday, light to moderate rain upto 30 mm is likely to continue in the city,“ IMD officials said on Sunday.

Maximum temperature rose from 33.5°Celsius (C) on Saturday to 34.5°C on Sunday while the minimum temperature dipped from 28.7°C on Saturday to 28.1°C on Sunday. In the next three days, maximum temperatures will remain between 29°C and 32°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 24°C and 25°C.