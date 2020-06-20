Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Civil hospital medical staff goes on strike to protest sacking of 22 surplus lab technicians in Amritsar

Civil hospital medical staff goes on strike to protest sacking of 22 surplus lab technicians in Amritsar

Health services, Covid-related duties suspended as around 300 doctors, nurses, para-medical staff, lab technicians stage a protest

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 16:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Amritsar

Medical staff protesting against state government's decision of sacking surplus lab technicians at the civil hospital in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Medical staff at Jallianwala Bagh Martyrs Memorial Civil Hospital, Amritsar, went on an indefinite strike on Saturday to protest against the state government’s move of sacking 22 surplus lab technicians.

Patients were left in a lurch as health services, including the outpatient department (OPD), emergency department and Covid-19 related services, were affected as around 300 doctors, nurses, para-medical staff and lab technicians, staged a protest at the hospital and raised slogans against the government and health department.

Punjab health and family welfare department additional chief secretary Anurag Agarwal on Friday issued a notice to the civil surgeon and said that there were around 27 lab technicians working at the district hospital against the sanctioned five posts.

“I had requested the hospital to rationalise and send the surplus lab technicians to their respective postings on multiple occasions but they continued to work at the Amritsar civil hospital. Almost all surplus lab technicians were influential and had got the posts unfairly,” he said.



Employees’ Welfare Association chairperson Rakesh Sharma said, “All the lab technicians were working as frontline warriors during the Covid-19 outbreak as assigned by the civil surgeon and the health department. The government, which had hired them and was using their services in the management of the hospital, has now sacked them illegally. Instead of sacking them, the government should have posted them at other hospitals or health care centres.”

With lab technicians boycotting their Covid-related duties, the sample collection booth remained deserted at the civil hospital in Amritsar on Saturday. ( HT PHOTO  )

‘ROLL BACK TERMINATION ORDERS’

Association president Deepak Devgan said, “The hospital, which runs 24x7 and has a high footfall, cannot function smoothly with just five lab technicians. Also, the lab technicians had been told to collect swab samples from suspected Covid-19 patients and they performed their duties well. The government must roll back its termination orders.”

The protesters said Covid-related duties and emergency duties will re-start from Saturday evening but OPD and other services will remain suspended till their demands were met.

“A written request asking the authorities to roll back the orders has been submitted to the civil surgeon and he has assured us that he will take up the matter with ministers”, they added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Judge cites ’70s Bollywood hit Bobby to express concern over failing love marriages
Jun 20, 2020 16:39 IST
Maharashtra cop succumbs to Covid-19, force detects 140 new cases
Jun 20, 2020 16:36 IST
Pakistan registers record single-day Covid-19 deaths, cases cross 171,000
Jun 20, 2020 16:35 IST
Leaves of Delhi govt hospital employees cancelled as Covid cases rise
Jun 20, 2020 16:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.